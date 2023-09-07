Boojum set to open new store at Liffey Valley

The new premises at Liffey Valley will seat fifty people internally and a further sixteen externally.

Boojum will open a new store in Dublin’s Liffey Valley Shopping Centre next month.

The Mexican food chain, which was founded in 2007, has fourteen stores across the island of Ireland and this venture will create thirty new jobs, including both part-time and full-time positions.

With an expected opening date in October, burrito fans will enjoy sit-in, take away, click ‘n’ collect and delivery services.

The new premises at Liffey Valley will seat fifty people internally and a further sixteen externally.

Managing director David Maxwell said Boojum was born in Belfast but has “passionate fans” from both ends of the country.

"Following the success of our Blanchardstown store which opened in 2021, we realised we needed to give our Dublin customers another location outside of the city centre,” he said.

“This marks our second out-of-town location and allows us to extend our delivery service area to D22 and beyond, which has been requested by Boojum fanatics for quite some time now.

“We put a lot of thought into this site, and we felt like Liffey Valley Shopping Centre was a perfect fit.”

Boojum employs over four hundred staff to work across their fourteen stores in Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Limerick, and Galway.

The store will be located at the main entrance of the shopping centre, directly beside fellow food outlets Mad Egg and Five Guys.