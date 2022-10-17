Bono recalls threats to family from IRA in forthcoming memoir

U2 frontman Bono has revealed he received death threats during his career after crossing swords with the IRA, Dublin gangsters and the American far right.

The Times has reported that in his soon-to-be released memoir the Dublin-born lead singer said figures including Gerry Adams, the former Sinn Féin leader, criticised their pro-peace stance.

In Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story Bono recalled Mr Adams saying he “stinks” after it was perceived that “U2’s opposition to paramilitaries (of all kinds) had cost the IRA valuable fundraising in the US”.

Bono, who spoke for the first time about his memoir last night at The Times and The Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival, writes, however, that he was told by special branch officers that his wife, formerly Ali Stewart, was the more likely target.

“I still take that badly,” he writes.

He also mentions a discovery in the 1990s that a “famous gangland leader in Dublin had been planning to kidnap [his daughters], that [the gangster’s] people had been casing our houses for several months and developed an elaborate plan”.

Bono (62) whose real name is Paul Hewson, has been married since 1982 and has four children.

One of U2’s best-known songs, Pride, a tribute to Martin Luther King, also led to an ominous threat. While touring Arizona in the 1980s they spoke out against the state governor’s opposition to a memorial day for the civil rights leader.

Bono told the Times festival that the “specific threat was that if Bono sings the verse about the assassination of King he will not make it to the end of the song”.

He said he had “got all messianic on myself” and half-knelt to sing the key verse: Shot rings out in the Memphis sky, Free at last, they took your life, they could not take your pride. “I then realised the gravity of the situation and I did close my eyes. It was a slim possibility but just in case.”

In the book Bono also recalls meeting with powerful figures. He writes about Pope John Paul II trying on the singer’s iconic tinted glasses as they discussed debt.

He tells how he had to apologise for his anger after “behaving shrilly” as an “overzealous rock star” while with the younger President Bush.

The memoir, due out next month, also explores the band’s rise to power, the impact on Clayton in particular, and Bono’s embarrassment whenever he watches the 1985 Live Aid concert. “There is only one thing that I can see,” he writes. “The mullet.”

While Bono writes that he always rejected drugs “since sniffing Lady Esquire shoe polish” as a teenager, Adam Clayton (bass guitarist) had regularly indulged. In 1993 before a concert in Sydney, the bassist was found “locked up and unconscious in a Sydney hotel room after a blowout”.

It was the first concert when the four band members — Bono, the guitarist Edge, drummer Larry Mullen and Clayton — were not together. Bono writes: “We got through. We recovered. Adam has been in recovery ever since.”