We are used to seeing him perform on stage but for U2 frontman Bono, tonight his son was the star of the show.

Bono among revellers ringing in New Year in Dublin as son Elijah performs

The singer joined thousands of people who enjoyed a performance by his son Elijah, with his band Inhaler at the New Year’s Festival in Dublin’s city centre.

The band were part of the line up for the 3Countdown Concert, which got underway at around 8pm, along with Gavin James, Hudson Taylor and Wild Youth.

The 19-year-old is following in the U2 frontman’s footsteps with his indie rock group, which he plays in with his friends Robert Keating, Ryan McMahon and Josh Jenkinson.

Now in its seventh year, the New Year’s Festival has been hosting three events tonight to ring in 2019 in celebratory style.

Some 25,000 people will have attended the live celebration events by the time the night is over. Events kicked off tonight at 6pm with a Liffey Lights “Midnight Moment” matinee. The family friendly event featured a special countdown for children to enjoy, before a later lights show takes place.

Eli Hewson performs in Group Inhaler

The skies around Dublin were lit up with 24,000 kilowatts of power, 60 lasers, 80 search light beams, and with one tonne of pyrotechnics, drawing visitors from near and far.

Gardai had earlier today warned people not to travel to Custom House Quay without a ticket. A ticket checkpoint cordon and traffic management plan were in operation tonight on approach routes.

The Festival is a Fáilte Ireland and Dublin City Council initiative, which has been produced and promoted by MCD Productions, the festival played host to a large line up of Irish music and entertainment.

The live streamed broadcast coverage of the celebrations will showcase Dublin city to an audience of millions around the globe.

Kenzie and Kalia Crane from Washington at the New Years Festival Dublin. Photo: Justin Farrelly.

Online Editors