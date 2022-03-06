Bonnie Ryan is well suited to married life as she ties the knot

Bonnie Ryan said it was “the most special day” as she got married to her long-term partner John over the weekend.

The make-up artist and influencer (29) opted to ditch a traditional wedding gown in favour of a white satin, two-piece suit made by British designer Nadine Merabi.

Embellished with pearl detail on the shoulders, she matched it with a YSL handbag and shoes by Public Desire.

For her off-white headpiece, she went for race-day favourite, Carol Kennelly and did her make-up herself.

She told her Followers on Instagram that herself and her new husband were “legally married in front of just our immediate families.”

“It was the most special day. Our actual wedding will be early this summer but we feel very lucky to have had a beautiful start to the celebrations yesterday. Thank you for the lovely messages,” she said.

It’s understood they newly-wed's swapped vows in the Dublin Registry office before celebrating their nuptials in the Ivy restaurant on Dawson Street. They stayed in the five-star Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

The daughter of the late Gerry Ryan confirmed the news of her wedding by posting a picture of herself in her white suit, holding her wedding bouquet aloft with the caption: “4.3.22.”

Among those wishing her well were her sisters Lottie Ryan who said it was “the happiest day for the most beautiful bride.”

Bonnie also shared a video clip of herself enjoying her first dance with her new husband, whose identity she has chosen to keep under wraps.

“I’m not waiting on a big moment to ‘reveal’ him or anything. We just keep our relationship offline” she said.

“This is the job I chose but it’s not for him, it’s the most special thing in my life and I take keeping it private very seriously.

“That’s not to say I don’t love seeing other couples and relationships but it’s just not what's right for us.”

The pair have been dating since they were teenagers and got engaged during a trip to New York in November 2019, shortly after buying their first home together.

They had been due to get married in early 2021 but were forced to postpone their wedding due to Covid restrictions.

