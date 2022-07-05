Bonanza for Adare boutiques as golf Wags given €10,000 each to spend during JP McManus charity pro-am

Pre-paid credit cards worth €10,000 each gifted to the wives and girlfriends of golfers taking part in the JP McManus charity pro-am, has resulted in a bonanza for businesses in the pretty village of Adare, Co Limerick.

The streets of the tourist village may not be paved with gold, but in Adare, they’re not far off filling the potholes with silver on the back of the generosity of local billionaire JP McManus, who is hosting the two-day charity event at his luxury Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort.

Kay Mulcaire, owner of Isobel Boutique on the Main Street told Independent.ie the golf Wags have splurged using the gift cards in her store, which offers international customers tax free shopping by providing free shipping on luxury items.

“From last Wednesday the wives started coming into the shop. They got a gift of €10,000 to spend in the village. They couldn't believe it, they were saying they have never received anything like this, they thought it was over generous,” said Ms Mulcaire.

“There were 60 of those [cards] given out at €10,000 each - it’s amazing. On our credit card machines they set up a loyalty app and all we do is scan the card and redeem the amount of money they spend, and they can see their balance, they don’t even need a receipt.”

It is understood the cards are only redeemable in stores in the village so that the local economy benefits.

“It’s to give back to the local economy, to spend in Adare, it’s the Lotto for us, a great idea and [JP] just keeps giving back and back, he believes it is not just about Adare Manor.”

Ms Mulcaire added: “All the wives and girlfriends are coming in. They are not looking for VIP treatment but we are giving them VIP treatment, they’re really normal,” added Ms Mulcaire.

Ashling Maher, who also runs her own boutique selling luxury clothing in the village agreed the initiative has been a “massive boost” for her store.

“I think all the boutiques are involved in it in the village. It has been a really good incentive to give all the golf wives and girlfriends to encourage them leave the Manor, see the village, and to give all of us a boost as well, so that has been really good,” said Ms Maher.

“As the village has been closed off to normal trade, that has been really good to boost us,” she added.

Up to 80,000 people have thronged the Manor course for the two-day pro-am, which has raised €140million for charities in the mid west, as celebrities play against professional golfers.

Ms Maher said she and her team have also provided “custom pieces” for the golf Wags to wear at a Gala Ball at the five-star Manor hotel on Tuesday night.

The venue’s 18-hole championship course will host the Ryder Cup in 2027 which will generate an estimated €200million for the region.

