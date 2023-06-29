‘Bombshell’ dropped at PAC as executive of Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board on leave amid urgent investigation into ‘financial matter’

The chief financial officer of the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board did not appear before an Oireachtas committee today as it emerged a ‘financial matter’ had been identified at the organisation.

Instead, the Public Accounts Committee was told chief financial officer (CFO) Donal O’Shea was “on a voluntary period of leave since yesterday” and could not come before it.

“I cannot say anything that would prejudice any investigation that might take place, and I recognise that we are funded by the taxpayer,” said Darragh O’Loughlin. the new chief executive of the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board (IHRB).

He said he preferred not to answer whether the individual “asked to take leave, or was asked to take leave”.

Gordon Conroy, Assistant Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, said he had learned yesterday of a matter, “financial in nature, which caused some concern”.

He immediately informed Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and a review would take place “as a matter of urgency”, Mr Conroy said.

Fianna Fail TD Cormac Devlin said a “bombshell has been dropped this morning”.

Mr O’Loughlin replied: “To describe it as a bombshell is not unreasonable in the circumstances.”

He told Mr Devlin that there were five members of staff in the finance department of the IHRB and the chief financial officer had been in post for six years.

Mr Devlin said it was “frustrating” nobody from the finance department had been brought to the PAC, given its financial role.

"Any relevant disclosures will be made imminently, in no more than days,” Mr O’Loughlin said, adding that he had discovered the issue only at 10.40am on Tuesday this week while preparing for PAC.

Mr Devlin said he was “beginning to think there was a bit of competition for headlines today”. He said he was “in shock” at the revelations.

He said: “The hint’s in the name — the regulatory board.”

The IHRB was established in 2018.

Meanwhile the committee also heard details of how Mr O’Loughlin replaced former CEO Denis Egan, who recently took an early-retirement package of €384,870, which was far beyond the terms of a severance scheme.

“Such a payment was not in the interests of horse racing in Ireland and was 58pc larger than should have ben paid out,” said James O’Connor TD.

The PAC was told Mr Egan had not had a contract for his employment.

Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy said his understanding was that the contract “did not exist”.

Mr O’Loughlin replied: “Either it doesn’t exist, or it is not in our possession.”

He said he could not reveal details of earnings in the absence of a waiver, because of advice received “in relation to GDPR and privacy law”.

The CEO nonetheless said he believed all the decisions taken were in good faith and in the interests of Irish racing.

But the C&AG said that, in general, there was an expectation that CEO salary details in the public sector could and should be provided.

“Was the governance around this what it should have been? Clearly not,” said Mr O’Loughlin.

But he said he trusted in the bona fides of those involved and that they believed it was in the best interests of the sport.

Mr O’Connor said the facts, insofar as they were disclosed, were “flabbergasting”.

Catherine Murphy TD, of the Social Democrats, said: “Given this is the regulatory body, it certainly doesn’t align with how things would be ordered. I would have thought that was self-evident.”

The committee was told there was an “extensive” non-disclosure provision to the former CEO’s departure. Mr Egan left in September 2021 after 19 years and 10 months in his post.