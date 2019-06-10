Bomb squad remove 'suspect item' found in Co Mayo

An Army Bomb Disposal Team was called to investigate a "suspect item" found in Ballina, Co Mayo this morning.

The team arrived on site at 7:30am and cordoned off the area to the public. A number of residents were evacuated.

A single device was identified and removed from the area for further examination.

The scene was declared safe at 11am and the area was re-opened to traffic. Evacuated residents were permitted to return to their home.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí were alerted to an incident in the Mount Assumpta area of Ballina Co. Mayo this morning, Monday 10 June 2019.

"An area was sealed off and [an Explosive Ordinance Disposal] team were called, they removed a device from the scene and have retained it for examination. Investigations are ongoing."

The Army Defence Forces reminded locals to report any suspicious items if found in the area.

"Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána."

