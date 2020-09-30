Bomb squad called after suspect device found outside Drogheda home

The army bomb squad were called to a Drogheda estate yesterday evening after a suspect device was found outside a house.

The incident happened in the Moneymore estate at around 8.30pm.

Gardai received reports of a suspicious device and on closer inspection decided to call in the army explosive ordnance disposal unit to deal with it.

They arrived under garda escort and a number of houses were evacuated in the estate while the device was being dealt with.

Sources say it consisted of a cannister of petrol with wires protruding from it.

It was removed from the area for further analysis.

There were no injuries reported.

Gardai in Drogheda are investigating the incident.

Online Editors