Boil water notices to be issued as strikes across 12 local authorities to start this week

BOIL water notices will be issued and services disrupted in some counties from Thursday due to industrial action by local authority workers.

An Uisce Éireann spokesperson warned there will be precautionary boil water notices in Waterford and Tipperary from midnight on Wednesday and potential disruption in other counties when strikes start on Thursday and Friday.

The industrial action is planned in a dispute between Unite and 12 local authorities. They are Waterford, Tipperary, Cork city, Cork county, Kerry, Fingal, South Dublin County Council, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Louth, Carlow, Galway City and Wexford.

The speed at which burst pipes in these counties are repaired may be hit.

Independent.ie has asked a Unite spokesperson for a comment.

The union said workers would down tools on June 30 in a previous statement as they are seeking changes to a water services framework that was drawn up to facilitate the transfer of local authority workers to Uisce Éireann under a government plan. One of the changes it wants is a commitment to a referendum on public ownership of the water system.

It said members had rejected the framework document put forward by the Workplace Relations Commission last year due to “shortcomings”.

The union said its members want a commitment that members moving from local authorities to Uisce Éireann retain their status as public servants.

It wants strengthening of existing commitments for water services staff and a removal of service and age barriers for those opting for voluntary redundancy.

The union wants the framework document amended to name a date and include wording for a referendum “enshrining public ownership and management of Ireland’s water system in the constitution”.

Tom Cuddy, head of operations for Uisce Éireann, said the boil water notices may run for several days as the company will need time to assess the impact on treatment plants and “processes” post-strike.

He appealed to Unite to engage with representative bodies and avoid putting the water supply and wastewater service for homes and businesses at risk.

“While Uisce Éireann is not a party to the dispute our incident management team is continuing to assess the potential impact of industrial action and we are working closely with management in the local authorities to put appropriate plans in place to minimise and manage any disruptions to water and wastewater services,” he said.

“Our expectation was that the core activities of water services are regarded as essential services and should be exempt from industrial action.”

He said Uisce Éireann and the local authorities have not been able to get clarity through the Unite strike committees that they will continue to operate critical treatment plants or respond to emergencies.

“Unfortunately, Uisce Éireann has no choice but to put several boil water notices in place to protect public health,” he said.