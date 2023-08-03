Boil water notices issued for roughly 100,000 households amid water worker strike

A boil water notice is currently in place for roughly 100,000 homes and businesses across seven different local authorities over a dispute between water workers and local authorities.

Counties Waterford, Tipperary and Cork are affected by the notices as 17 water treatment plants are being picketed by workers. The strike action will run until Friday night at affected plants.

The industrial action comes after Unite members voted to reject the ‘Framework for the Future Delivery of Water Services’ document put forward by the Workplace Relations Commission last year.

"The dispute centres on the failure of the local authorities and their representative association, the LGMA, to engage with Unite concerning what the union believes to be shortcomings in the framework document,” Unite said in a recent statement.

The water services framework was drawn up to facilitate the transfer of local authority workers to Uisce Éireann under a government plan. One of the changes the union wants is a commitment to a referendum on public ownership of the water system.

It said members had rejected the framework document put forward by the Workplace Relations Commission last year due to “shortcomings”. The union said its members want a commitment that members moving from local authorities to Uisce Éireann retain their status as public servants.

Tom Cuddy, Head of Operations for Uisce Éireann said: “This dispute is not with Uisce Éireann and is outside our control but will impact on our customers. We have stood up our incident management team and are working closely with management in the local authorities to ensure that contingency plans are in place to minimise and manage disruptions to water and wastewater services.

"To protect public health, we have put a number of areas in Waterford and Tipperary on Boil Water Notices from midnight Tuesday 1 August and Glashaboy in Cork from midnight Thursday. There will also be a risk of disruption to water services in three other local authorities, in particular the speed of response to bursts and leaks.

On the dispute, Tom said: “We would urge Unite to use the recognised dispute resolution mechanisms to resolve this issue and to engage with the relevant representative bodies. While industrial action is a right, we again call on Unite to provide guarantees that strike committees will comply with the codes of practice that ensure essential services are maintained for homes, hospitals and businesses.”

Full details on the areas impacted by Boil Water Notices are on water.ie.