Boil water notice affecting 600,000 people in Greater Dublin Area lifted with immediate effect

The all-clear was given at 4.40pm today after a further round of tests on the water proved satisfactory to the HSE, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Fingal County Council. It took effect immediately.

The boil notice was issue at teatime on Tuesday after it emerged there was a possibility that cryptosporidium and giardia parasites could have entered the drinking water supply serving large parts of counties Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

A preliminary EPA inspection report made public on Friday afternoon found a blockage at the plant meant the parasite protection barrier was compromised between 3pm last Monday to 5am on Tuesday morning, and that there was a failure to respond to alarms that activated to alert staff that there was a problem.

Controversy: The Leixlip water treatment plant, in County Kildare. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The plant was at the centre of a similar scare after an almost identical incident last March and the EPA had issued a list of recommendations for how to prevent a recurrence.

Business groups and opposition TDs have demanded an explanation as to why there was a repeat incident. Irish Water is to appear before the Oireachtas Housing Committee to explain.

Online Editors