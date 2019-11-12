Boil water notice affecting 600,000 lifted with immediate effect

The boil water notice that has affected 600,000 in Dublin, Kildare and Meath for the past eight days has been lifted.

Irish Water confirmed shortly after 5pm that with immediate effect it was declaring water safe to drink directly from the taps.

The decision to lift the notice was jointly agreed with the HSE and Fingal County Council and followed the latest is a series of clear results from water samples take and tested over the weekend.

Irish Water still has to produce a report for the Environmental Protection Agency by the end of this month detailing how it proposes to ensure proper treatment of the drinking water supply into the future.

Niall Gleeson, managing director of Irish Water, apologised for the inconvenience to date.

"Irish Water acknowledge and understand the impact of this boil water notice on the 600,000 people affected and we sincerely regret the inconvenience," he said.

It was the second time in a matter of weeks that the same region was affected by a boil water notice because of a risk of contamination after filtering problems at the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

A notice was also in effect for three days at the end of last month.

Online Editors