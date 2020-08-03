Body recovered in Cork river during search for missing man

Gardai are appealing for information from the public (PA)

EMERGENCY services searching for a man who vanished while apparently swimming in a Cork river have recovered a body.

The man - named locally as Bernard Geasley (38) - got into difficulties in the River Lee by the Regional Park in Ballincollig around 8pm on Sunday evening.

Mr Geasley was from the Innishmore estate in Ballincollig and regularly frequented the riverside complex.

He was apparently fishing with a number of friends by the Regional Park when he somehow entered the water.

It is unclear if he decided to go for a swim or was attempting to free a snagged fishing line.

He suddenly vanished beneath the river surface and never reappeared.

His horrified friends desperately tried to reach him and raced to raise the alarm.

The area is very popular with swimmers as well as walkers and families with children.

Large numbers of locals use the area for picnics.

A major search operation was launched supported by Gardaí, Cork Fire Brigade and Cork river rescue units.

Shortly before 2am (Monday), Mallow River Rescue officials located a body submerged a short distance from where Mr Geasley had vanished.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed and a full post mortem examination is scheduled to take place.

Gardaí stressed that they are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

A file will be prepared for a Cork Coroner's inquest Water Safety Ireland had issued a major warning for people to exercise care near lakes, rivers, streams and sea areas over the August bank holiday weekend.

An average of around 120 people drown in Ireland each year.

A total of 103 people drowned in 2018 - but a peak of 168 died in water tragedies in 2007.

