Body of young man recovered from the sea off the Cliffs of Moher

Divers from the Irish Naval Service have recovered a body from the base of the Cliffs of Moher. Photo: Press 22

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a young man who was recovered from the base of the Cliffs of Moher by naval divers this afternoon.

Gardaí in Ennistymon were alerted to the discovery of the body in the water off the Co Clare cliffs Cliffs at approximately 3.30pm today.

“Gardaí attended the scene and the body of a male aged in his 20s was removed from the water by Doolin Coast Guard and the Navy Diving Team and taken to morgue in University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

“The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation,” gardaí said in a statement.

The alarm was raised when emergency services were requested to respond to an incident where a person had fallen at the Cliffs of Moher.

National Ambulance Service paramedics, the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard and Clare County Fire and Rescue Service crews from Ennistymon and Kilrush stations responded to the incident along with gardaí. The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked to the incident.

On arrival at the scene it was established that a young man was seen falling from the cliff at Aill Na Searrach close to O’Brien’s Tower.

Doolin Coast Guard launched a rescue boat while Rescue 115 arrived at the scene at around the same time. A risk assessment was undertaken at the scene however, while the body was located, it was deemed too dangerous to attempt a recovery at the time.

The Irish Naval Service was requested to assist and dispatched a team of divers to Doolin this afternoon.

Members of the Naval Service Diving Section launched from the pier at Doolin shortly before 3.00pm, during low tide, and made their way to the scene followed soon afterwards by one of Doolin Coast Guard’s rescue boats.

With the assistance from Doolin Coast Guard personnel on the cliff top, naval divers made their way ashore and located the casualty.

The body was recovered to Doolin Coast Guard station at around 3.30pm where gardaí and a local doctor were waiting.



