The body of a mother-of-two who was strangled over thirty years ago is being exhumed from a graveyard in Co Kilkenny after a garda cold-case review into her death.

Body of woman murdered more than 30 years ago to be exhumed

Marie Tierney was reported missing by her husband Jim on October 22, 1984.

He told gardaí that she left home at Jenkinstown at 10.30pm the day before in the family Renault 18 car.

The car was located nine kilometers away at Newpark Fen outside Kilkenny city the following day

Then on December 21, 1984 her body was found in a ditch by a man out walking on the Bleach Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

The spot where she was found was roughly half way between where she was last reported to have been seen by her husband and the place where her car was found.

Exhumation of the grave began early this morning at Conahy graveyard in Kilkenny.

It is expected her remains will be brought to the National Laboratory in Dublin where a post mortem will take place.

It is hoped that advances in scientific and forensic fields will help advance the unsolved murder case.

Advanced scientific developments will allow officers gather together evidence that will be crucial to prosecuting the killer.

New witnesses have also come forward during the cold case investigation, which started last December.

Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny Garda station on (056) 7775000 or the Garda Confidential Line, tel 1800-666111.

