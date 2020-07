Body of teen discovered in car in Dublin

A garda investigation is underway after the body of a teenage boy was discovered in Dublin today.

The body of the deceased was found in a car near the Parnell Street area around 2 pm.

His exact age is not yet known but it is understood he was in his late teens.

A post mortem is due to take place at a later date.

The results will determine the course of the garda investigation.

GardaĆ­ have confirmed they are investigating all circumstances surrounding the death but foul play is not suspected.

More to follow..

