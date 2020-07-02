Body of teen discovered in car in Dublin

A garda investigation is underway after the body of a teenage boy was discovered in Dublin today.

The body of the deceased was found in a car near the Parnell Street area around 2 pm.

His exact age is not yet known but it is understood he was in his late teens.

A post mortem is due to take place at a later date.

The results will determine the course of the garda investigation.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating all circumstances surrounding the death but foul play is not suspected.

More to follow..

