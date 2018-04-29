Body of missing Mayo GAA star recovered in Canada
The remains of missing Mayo GAA star David Gavin have been recovered from a lake in Canada.
Mr Gavin, from Castlebar, went missing on June 30 last year, after he got into difficulty while swimming in Kinbasket Lake Reservoir in British Columbia.
The 26-year-old had travelled to Canada with his partner.
Since his disappearance his family and friends had continued to search for his remains.
Overnight the remains were recovered and Mr Gavin's GAA club, Breaffy, announced the sad news on Facebook.
"It is great relief and a lot of sadness that David Gavin's remains have been recovered from Kinbasket Lake. Water levels had reduced greatly in recent weeks to allow a search to be resumed.
"David’s family and that of his girlfriend Ciara were present at the lake. They wish wish to thank everyone for their continued support."
The search for Mr Gavin had been stood down in October last year and it was set to begin when water levels in the lake became lower.
A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said they are aware of the case.
More to follow...
Online Editors