The body of missing man Michael Cullen has been found, his heartbroken family have announced.

In a post on social media Michael's brother Niall confirmed that the 33-year-old had been found after an extensive search campaign.

"It's with the heaviest of hearts that I have to tell you that Michael has been recovered from Cavehill mountain a short time ago. The specialist rescue team are now bringing him back to his family home," he said. "Despite all of our best efforts over the past three weeks, tragically it is not the outcome that all of us wished and prayed so hard for.

"Michael was a highly talented guy as those who saw him perform will testify to, but he was also a much loved son, brother, cousin and friend to many whose hearts are now broken. "I can only hope he will look down on us and see the huge amount of love we all had for him.

"The Cullen family wish to thank everyone for their valiant efforts in trying to bring Michael home... we will never forget this!" Michael's family launched a huge appeal in their bid to find the Ulster University employee who was last in contact with loved ones shortly after 2pm on Tuesday January 9.

He was last seen by a neighbour at Cavehill. Michael, from the North Circular Road in north Belfast, was an established beatboxer who had performed to audiences all over the UK in cities including London and Dublin.

Videos on his YouTube page showed performances at the L'Oreal colour show in 2017 and the Prince's Trust Celebrate Success Awards.

The major police investigation included extensive searches involving a helicopter, drones and police dogs.

Michael's brave family had issued emotional pleas for him to return home and set up a Justgiving page to raise money to help with their searches. The search campaign touched thousands of people far and wide with members of the public rallying around the family as they volunteered to hand out flyers and leaflets to spread awareness of the campaign.

More than 4,500 people joined the family's Facebook group called Help Find Michael Cullen and daily would post messages of support and different ideas on how to spread the search. Well-known figures joined in the campaign in a bid to spread more awareness of the missing man including Carl Frampton and Sir Kenneth Branagh.

The family had previously told of how overwhelmed and grateful they were at the level of support they had received from the public. An appeal was also issued in the republic with An Garda Siochana. Detective Inspector Natalie McNally said: “Police can confirm that the body of a man has been found in the Cavehill area of north Belfast this afternoon, Wednesday 31 January.

"A formal identification and post mortem examination will take place in due course however at this time police are not treating the death as suspicious."

