Body of missing kayaker recovered

The body of a man has been recovered in the search for a young father who has been missing since a kayaking accident almost a week ago.

A body was recovered on Saturday afternoon during a search for Declan Reid (34) who went missing almost a week ago while out kayaking with his son. The boy (8) was rescued from the water by a passerby when the kayak capsized on the river Barrow near Ardreigh Lock. Mr Reid had managed to keep the boy afloat and raise the alarm.

“Gardaí in Athy have recovered the body of a male, aged in his 30s, this afternoon following a search operation in the River Barrow, Co. Kildare which commenced on 28th February 2021,” said a Garda spokesperson.

“At approximately 4pm, Gardaí from the Sub-Aqua Unit recovered the body from the water. The body of the male remains at the scene and the local coroner has been notified.

“His body will be removed from the scene shortly, and taken to the mortuary in Naas for a post-mortem examination.”

Mr Reid, who was due to become a father again, was out kayaking on the lock near his family home. When the kayak capsized, he managed to keep the boy afloat and a passerby jumped in and made it to the riverbank. But when he returned to save the father he could not be seen.

Online Editors