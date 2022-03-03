Jade Connolly, daughter of Bernadette Connolly, pictured at Donabate Beach, Co. Dublin during an appeal for information on the third week anniversary of her disappearance in January (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin)

45-year-old Bernadette Connolly went missing from the Swords area of Dublin on Friday, January 7.

Missing Dublin woman Bernadette Connolly has been found after a two-month search.

Ms Connolly's daughter Jade confirmed that the 45-year-old who has been missing since January 7 was found on a beach in Blackpool, UK.

“I write this message with a heavy heart,” Jade wrote on Instagram.

“My family and I have received tragic news that a woman’s body was recovered from a beach in Blackpool UK and its confirmed to be my beloved mam Bernadette Connolly.

“We will always remember her smile, strong character and love. Mam and I have had 30 years together, for that I am grateful, and our memories will live forever.

"This experience has been incredibly difficult for us and we couldn't have done it alone.

"From day one my family and I received so much unconditional and tireless support across the nation and worldwide, for which we can’t express enough gratitude.

“This is a tragedy no family should have to bear, so we ask please that you respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

Expand Close Jade Connolly, daughter of Bernadette Connolly, pictured at Donabate Beach, Co. Dublin during an appeal for information on the third week anniversary of her disappearance in January (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jade Connolly, daughter of Bernadette Connolly, pictured at Donabate Beach, Co. Dublin during an appeal for information on the third week anniversary of her disappearance in January (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin)

Ms Connolly (45) got a taxi from Swords in north Dublin to the Shoreline Hotel in Donabate on Friday January 7 and arrived just before noon.

CCTV footage showed her at the hotel car park walking towards the beach wearing a black Nike training top, black Nike leggings, black trainers with a white sole, and a black woolly hat with black bobble.

Her jacket, and a bag she had with her, were later found at the other end of the beach towards Malahide, and an examination of the phone showed it was used to take a photograph of the coast at 12.38pm.