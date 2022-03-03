Missing Dublin woman Bernadette Connolly has been found after a two-month search.
Ms Connolly's daughter Jade confirmed that the 45-year-old who has been missing since January 7 was found on a beach in Blackpool, UK.
“I write this message with a heavy heart,” Jade wrote on Instagram.
“My family and I have received tragic news that a woman’s body was recovered from a beach in Blackpool UK and its confirmed to be my beloved mam Bernadette Connolly.
“We will always remember her smile, strong character and love. Mam and I have had 30 years together, for that I am grateful, and our memories will live forever.
"This experience has been incredibly difficult for us and we couldn't have done it alone.
"From day one my family and I received so much unconditional and tireless support across the nation and worldwide, for which we can’t express enough gratitude.
“This is a tragedy no family should have to bear, so we ask please that you respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”
Ms Connolly (45) got a taxi from Swords in north Dublin to the Shoreline Hotel in Donabate on Friday January 7 and arrived just before noon.
CCTV footage showed her at the hotel car park walking towards the beach wearing a black Nike training top, black Nike leggings, black trainers with a white sole, and a black woolly hat with black bobble.
Her jacket, and a bag she had with her, were later found at the other end of the beach towards Malahide, and an examination of the phone showed it was used to take a photograph of the coast at 12.38pm.