| 8.7°C Dublin

breaking Body of missing Dublin woman Bernadette Connolly has been found in Blackpool, UK

45-year-old Bernadette Connolly went missing from the Swords area of Dublin on Friday, January 7. Expand
Jade Connolly, daughter of Bernadette Connolly, pictured at Donabate Beach, Co. Dublin during an appeal for information on the third week anniversary of her disappearance in January (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin) Expand

Close

45-year-old Bernadette Connolly went missing from the Swords area of Dublin on Friday, January 7.

45-year-old Bernadette Connolly went missing from the Swords area of Dublin on Friday, January 7.

Jade Connolly, daughter of Bernadette Connolly, pictured at Donabate Beach, Co. Dublin during an appeal for information on the third week anniversary of her disappearance in January (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin)

Jade Connolly, daughter of Bernadette Connolly, pictured at Donabate Beach, Co. Dublin during an appeal for information on the third week anniversary of her disappearance in January (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin)

/

45-year-old Bernadette Connolly went missing from the Swords area of Dublin on Friday, January 7.

Clodagh Meaney and Conor Feehan

Missing Dublin woman Bernadette Connolly has been found after a two-month search.

Ms Connolly's daughter Jade confirmed that the 45-year-old who has been missing since January 7 was found on a beach in Blackpool, UK.

“I write this message with a heavy heart,” Jade wrote on Instagram.

“My family and I have received tragic news that a woman’s body was recovered from a beach in Blackpool UK and its confirmed to be my beloved mam Bernadette Connolly.

“We will always remember her smile, strong character and love. Mam and I have had 30 years together, for that I am grateful, and our memories will live forever.

"This experience has been incredibly difficult for us and we couldn't have done it alone.

"From day one my family and I received so much unconditional and tireless support across the nation and worldwide, for which we can’t express enough gratitude.

“This is a tragedy no family should have to bear, so we ask please that you respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

Jade Connolly, daughter of Bernadette Connolly, pictured at Donabate Beach, Co. Dublin during an appeal for information on the third week anniversary of her disappearance in January (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin) Expand

Close

Jade Connolly, daughter of Bernadette Connolly, pictured at Donabate Beach, Co. Dublin during an appeal for information on the third week anniversary of her disappearance in January (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin)

Jade Connolly, daughter of Bernadette Connolly, pictured at Donabate Beach, Co. Dublin during an appeal for information on the third week anniversary of her disappearance in January (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin)

Jade Connolly, daughter of Bernadette Connolly, pictured at Donabate Beach, Co. Dublin during an appeal for information on the third week anniversary of her disappearance in January (Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin)

Ms Connolly (45) got a taxi from Swords in north Dublin to the Shoreline Hotel in Donabate on Friday January 7 and arrived just before noon.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

CCTV footage showed her at the hotel car park walking towards the beach wearing a black Nike training top, black Nike leggings, black trainers with a white sole, and a black woolly hat with black bobble.

Her jacket, and a bag she had with her, were later found at the other end of the beach towards Malahide, and an examination of the phone showed it was used to take a photograph of the coast at 12.38pm.

Most Watched

Privacy