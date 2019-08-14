A search of a popular forest for the remains of a British army officer abducted in the 1970s has found that the area is not and never was a gravesite.

A search of a popular forest for the remains of a British army officer abducted in the 1970s has found that the area is not and never was a gravesite.

Body of missing British officer Robert Nairac not buried at Louth site, says investigator

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) conducted a search yesterday for the remains of Robert Nairac at Ravensdale Forest.

Mr Nairac was killed and secretly buried by the South Armagh IRA 40 years ago.

He had been shot dead after being cornered and beaten by a group of men outside an Armagh pub in May 1977.

Cadaver dogs were brought in as part of the search, but strong indications have been given that the area was never a gravesite.

The examination was led by forensic scientist and investigator Geoff Knupfer.

”We were looking at quite a defined area at which the cadaver dogs had apparently given strong indications," he said.

We carried out a careful and painstaking archaeological examination. If the subsurface had been disturbed by a spade or any other device or implement cutting into it to bury remains we would have seen clear evidence of that.

There was none, the subsurface was pristine, it was never a gravesite," he added.

Online Editors