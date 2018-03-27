Body of missing Brazilian student (24) recovered from river by gardai
The body of a missing Brazilian student has been discovered by gardai.
Caique Trindade De Oliveira (24) was reported missing on March 6.
His body was recovered by the garda water unit in Clondalkin last night.
His death is being treated as a personal tragedy.
It is understood the tragic discovery was made at around 7pm yesterday evening.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Missing man's behaviour was 'not normal' as search concentrates on area of parkland
- 'We are concerned for his safety' - fresh appeal for missing 24-year-old
- Appeal for 24-year-old man missing for almost a week
- Gardai 'concerned for wellbeing' of 24-year-old man missing for a week