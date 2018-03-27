News Irish News

Body of missing Brazilian student (24) recovered from river by gardai

Caique Trindade De Oliveira has been missing since March 6
Ryan Nugent

The body of a missing Brazilian student has been discovered by gardai.

Caique Trindade De Oliveira (24) was reported missing on March 6.

His body was recovered by the garda water unit in Clondalkin last night.

His death is being treated as a personal tragedy.

It is understood the tragic discovery was made at around 7pm yesterday evening.

Online Editors

