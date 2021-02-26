Body of man discovered in manhunt after double murder at Cork farm

Gardai pictured at the farm off the Mitchelstown to Mallow Road outside Kildorrery, co. Cork where the bodies of two brothers in their 60s were discovered. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Gardaí have found the body of a man during a manhunt across Cork countryside, following the murder of two brothers earlier today.

A major manhunt for a third brother was underway in north Cork after the bodies of two men in their 60s were discovered at a remote farm located just off the Mitchelstown to Mallow Road outside Kildorrery. The grim discovery came in the early hours of the morning.

One body was found in a yard and another body was found in a shed.

The area at Curraghgorm was sealed off and the bodies remain at the scene pending a forensic examination. Armed support units also attended the scene overnight.

A manhunt was then undertaken across the countryside in the area this morning after a red Toyota Corolla van at the centre of an urgent appeal was discovered at an unconnected farmhouse near the grounds of a church in Killacluig, about 8 kilometres from the scene.

Gardaí this morning had appealed for information on the whereabouts of the red van and the public were warned not to approach the vehicle if they spotted it. The appeal came as detectives tried to trace the whereabouts of the third brother – understood to be linked to the property - who was not present at the address.

Gardaí sealed off the area and armed officers began a search in the area early this morning.

Shortly before noon, the discovery of a third body was made in the River Funshion in a wooded area in the Killacluig area. The location was less than 1km from the abandoned vehicle, and approximately 6km from the scene of the tragedy at the farm.

The search this morning included Garda dog units and the Garda helicopter.

It is understood Gardaí received a phone call last night to say someone had just been killed at the property.

When they attended minutes later, two bodies were found by armed officers in different locations. One man was discovered in the farmyard, while another was found in a shed. Both deceased are brothers. The property is the family farm.

Locals described their shock at the incident unfolding in their community today.

The two brothers were described as hard-working, one worked in the motor trade in the past and the other worked in fuel supplies. Both were known for their handball prowess in the past.

Fine Gael Councillor Kay Dawson lives near where the farmhouse is situated and described the brothers as “genuine, quiet and gentle people,” while speaking on RTÉ News at One.

“You can’t make anything of it because it just doesn’t make sense.

"Normally when you listen to the news it’s someplace else, but this is our own community devastated by this tragedy this morning. I don't have the language to put the words on the sensation. Unbelievable I think is the best way to describe it.

“It’s a tight, close-knit community, a hard-working community and we are devastated,” she continued.

“They were salt of the earth, just got on with their daily lives.

“They interacted well. They were genuine, quiet, gentle people. It’s just unbelievable to wake up today to hear that they are no longer with us. I am stuck for words and I normally wouldn’t be. It’s a tragedy beyond belief and our understanding.

Councillor Dawson said the brothers were well known due to their timber business which they operated out of the farmhouse.

“They would have been heavily engaged with lots of people, they travelled selling their timber. They were by no means isolated or remote,” Ms Dawson said.

The remains of all three men will be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for full post mortem examinations after The Office of the State Pathologist has examined the scenes.

The Mitchelstown tragedy came just five months after a father and two sons died in a murder-double suicide in Kanturk.

That triple tragedy was linked to a dispute over a family inheritance.

