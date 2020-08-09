Body of man (50) discovered following attempted break in at Dublin house

Gardai are appealing for information from the public (PA)

The body of a 50-year-old man has been discovered at a house in Dublin.

The discovery was made when Gardaí received a call that a number of men where attempting to break into the house at St Michael's Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 last night at approximately 11 pm.

When Gardaí arrived at the scene there were no other persons present and the body of the man was located in the house.

The man's body remains at the scene and the Coroner has been notified.

The State Pathologist will visit the scene later this morning.

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01 6668602, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

