Body of man (40s) found in Offaly

The scene in Tullamore where a man's body was found. Photo: Ger Rogers

A body has been found this afternoon in Tullamore, Co Offaly, with gardaí currently at the scene.

Gardaí have confirmed that the body of a man was discovered near the fire station in the town.

An area has been been cordoned off and initial investigations are being carried out.

Forensic officers have been reported on site.

A statement from gardaí this afternoon stated: "Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a body in Tullamore, County Offaly, on the afternoon of Wednesday 16th August 2023.

Today's News in 90 seconds - August 16th

“The body of a man in his 40s was discovered at approximately 1.30pm in the Meadow Close area.

"The body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

“The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

“The scene remains preserved for technical examination this evening.”

A section of the footpath along the link road is cordoned off, along with access to a green area from the road at the Meadow Close residential area.