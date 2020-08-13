Body of man (35) discovered in Cork city identified as gardaí appeal for information

A man whose body was discovered in Cork city yesterday has been identified as 35-year-old Gary Dineen.

Gardaí investigating the unexplained death have issued an appeal for information.

The body of Mr Dineen, who is originally from the north side of Cork city, was discovered at Merchant’s Quay Car Park, on the Parnell Place side, shortly after 11.30am on Wednesday.

The scene was preserved and a technical examination was carried out

A post mortem took place this afternoon at Cork University Hospital, the results of which have been given to gardaí.

Gardaí are asking the following to contact Bridewell Garda Station at 021-4943330, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station:

Anyone who was in Mr Dineen’s company from Saturday August 8.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or unusual in Merchant Quay Car Park and its environs from Saturday August 8 to Wednesday August 12.

Anyone that availed of the services of the Merchants Quay Shopping Centre car park who may have noticed anything, particularly drivers with dash cam footage from Saturday August 8 to Wednesday August 12.

Online Editors