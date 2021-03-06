Body of man (30) found on Dublin’s Moore Street

The body of a man (30) was found on Dublin’s Moore Street this morning at 8.30 am.

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances following the discovery and according to a garda spokesperson the body has since been removed to the Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall.

“A post-mortem will be conducted at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation,” they added.

It is not believed that foul play was involved and it’s understood the man was sleeping rough.

Online Editors