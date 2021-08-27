Body of male teen found in Meath in ‘unexplained circumstances’

The teen's body was found on the Trim Road, Enfield, in the early hours of Friday morning.

A man in his late teens was found dead in Meath this morning, with the cause of death unclear.

He was found before 8:30am at a residence on the Trim Road, in Enfield.

Investigating gardaí have said the teen’s body was found in “unexplained circumstances”.

The body of the man has been removed to the Mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date by the State Pathologist, who attended the scene earlier today.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for any person who may have seen “unusual activity” while travelling on the Trim Road at Enfield between the hours of 8pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021, and 7am on Friday, August 27, to make contact with them.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users that were travelling in the area during these times and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

No further information is available at this time.



