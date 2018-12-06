Gardaí are "certain" a dog shot dead by an officer during a heated confrontation was buried at a location nearby.

Body of dog shot dead by garda in tense confrontation can't be found

A specialist Garda team searched an area in Co Longford yesterday after receiving information that led to a "definite line of enquiry" in relation to where the remains of the Alsatian-type dog had allegedly been buried. However, the body of the animal had not been recovered last night, with more searches planned in the coming days.

"Gardaí are certain that the sergeant who discharged his firearm killed that dog," a senior source said last night. "Gardaí have received information that the dead dog was taken from the scene and buried immediately. An examination of the area where the shooting happened has confirmed that animal blood was found at the scene, but the dog has not been found."

Sources have said the officer felt "compelled" to shoot the "aggressive" dog as he feared it was about to attack him.

Armed officers last night continued to protect the family home of the respected sergeant at the centre of the case, who is under active investigation by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

The experienced garda has been the subject of online threats and abuse since video of the violent stand-off went viral online on Monday night.

The young man who suffered minor injuries to his leg has been named as Co Longford man Ned 'Blondie' Stokes (28), also known as Christopher.

He suffered a gunshot wound to a leg when a bullet from the officer's gun ricocheted. He was driven to hospital by a relative.

Gardaí confirmed in a statement last night they recovered suspected stolen plant and machinery during the searches yesterday.

The items seized during the search of an industrial unit close to the N4 at Shroid in Longford included a double horse box, three mini-rollers, two mini-diggers and a JCB Tipper. The total value of the property is expected to exceed €50,000.

