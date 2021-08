The man's body was recovered from the water by emergency services last night.

The body of a man in his 40s was recovered from the sea near Dún Laoghaire yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Seapoint, near Monkstown, yesterday evening and the man’s body was taken from the water around 10pm.

The man’s body was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí have confirmed that a post mortem will take place in due course but they are not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

Investigations are ongoing.