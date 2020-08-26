Body of a fisherman found and a massive search operation is underway for an angler gone missing off Kerry coast

Malin Head Coast Guard has confirmed that the body of a man who went missing from a fishing boat was located shortly before midnight last night.

The man was believed to be a fisherman whose vessel got into difficulty off Teelin on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation is underway tonight for an angler who has gone missing off the Kerry coast.

The Valentia Coast Guard was alerted this evening after an angler plunged into the sea off Kerry Head around 8:30pm. His fishing companion dived in after him to rescue him and got into difficulty himself.

However, he was rescued a short time later. But the other angler could not be found, according to the Irish Coast Guard.

A major operation swung into action involving the Shannon-based rescue helicopter 115, the Waterford-based rescue helicopter 117 as well as Coast Guard units from Ballybunion and Glenderry

Lifeboats from Fenit and Ballyheigue are also involved in the search that is ongoing tonight.

Online Editors