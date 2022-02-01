Body found on shore at Lambay Island is identified as that of missing woman Elizabeth Redmond (52)

Elizabeth Redmond had been missing from her home in Artane since December 12. Photo: Gardaí

Human remains that were found on the shore of Lambay Island in north county Dublin last week have been identified as those of a woman missing from Artane, north Dublin, since December.

Gardaí have confirmed that a DNA analysis of the human remains that were discovered washed onto the shore of the privately owned island last Thursday are those of Elizabeth Redmond (52), who went missing from her home on December 12.

They said the appeal for information on her whereabouts has now been stood down.

"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter,” the force added.

Meanwhile, an appeal is ongoing for information on the whereabouts of another woman, Bernadette Connolly (45), who was last seen taking a taxi to the Shoreline Hotel at Donabate beach in north county Dublin on January 7.

Ms Connolly’s daughter Jade gave an emotional appeal for information on her mother’s whereabouts last week, after she took a taxi from Swords to the popular beauty spot and has not been seen since.

Posters of Ms Connolly have been posted at beaches and other public places across north county Dublin since she vanished, with wide-ranging searches involving members of the public and emergency services taking place in recent weeks.