Body found in 'unexplained circumstances' in Dublin

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of a man's body on a road in Blanchardstown early this morning.

The body of the man, believed to be in his 40s, was found in what gardai have described as 'unexplained circumstances' on the N3 at the Snugborough Road bridge in Blanchardstown after gardai were alerted to reports of a man lying unconscious on the road around 3:30am.

He was brought to the nearby James Connolly Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí this evening are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with any information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage - including dash camera footage - who were on the Snugborough Road or travelling on the N3 between 1:00am and 3:30am this morning to contact them and provide them with the footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

