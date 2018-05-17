Body found in search for teenage girl missing from her home in Dublin

A BODY has been found in the search for a teenage girl missing from her home in Dublin since earlier this week

Anastasia Kriegel (14) was last seen at St Catherine's Park, Lucan at 5.30pm on Monday.

Anastasia is originally from Lucan. Gardai found a body in Lucan at approximately 1pm on Thursday. There has been no confirmed identification.

The body was found in a disused farmhouse on the Clonee Road, which backs onto St Catherine's Park. The garda technical bureau is making its way to the scene, and the State Pathologist has been informed.

"Gardaí at Lucan Co Dublin are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a female on the Clonee Rd, Lucan at approximately 1pm this afternoon, Thursday May 17th 2018," a garda spokesman said. "The scene is currently preserved pending a full Garda technical examination and the body remains at the scene."

Anastasia is described as being 5'8" in height, with black shoulder length hair, sallow skin and slim build and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing on it, black bottoms and black runners. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station at (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-66-111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors