Body found in search for missing runner in Comeragh Mountains

Members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue at Mahon falls in the Comeragh Mountains during the search. Picture: Patrick Browne

A body has been found by rescuers searching for a missing runner (37) in the Comeragh Mountains.

The married woman was last seen at 12.45pm on Sunday and the alarm was raised by her husband later that afternoon when she failed to return home.

However after an exhaustive search, that was hampered by heavy cloud and rough terrain, a body was discovered at around 6.30pm this evening.

Gardaí and mountain rescue located the south Tipperary woman’s body close to an area where she had been believed to have been last seen.

Liz Browne, a South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) spokesperson said: “About half a dozen search parties continued their trawl of gullies along parts of the Comeraghs close to lake Coumshingaun throughout the day.

“I can confirm that the body of a woman has been found on the Comeragh mountains and the search has stopped.”

It is understood that the woman’s body will be taken from the mountain in the coming hours and a post mortem examination will be carried out at University Hospital Waterford.

A searcher at the scene said: “This is not the outcome we wanted for the woman’s family. It is very rare that such an awful event like this happens. Our thoughts are with the woman’s husband and family.”

Gardaí believe her death was a tragic accident.

The Coast Guard air and sea rescue 117 Sikorsky helicopter had used a heat camera for several hours on Monday afternoon in a bid to pinpoint where the missing woman might be.

Low cloud and difficult terrain had hampered the search.

Up to 30 highly trained members of mountain rescue teams took part in the search along the Tipperary/Waterford mountain range.

The woman was due to return from her run along the Coumshingaun Loop trail at 2pm but when her husband did not hear from her he alerted emergency services at 3pm. She had been in constant contact with family members prior to 2pm.

SEMRA led the multi-agency search along with Search And Rescue Dog Association Ireland (SADRA), Rescue 117 of the Irish Coast Guard and local gardaí involved in the search operation since Sunday.

On Monday mountain rescue volunteers from other parts of the country including members of Kerry Mountain Rescue, Dublin and Wicklow search teams and the Glen of Imaal mountain rescuers joined the search.

Civil Defence volunteers also assisted as well as two SADRA dogs.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said: “Search conditions are difficult with low cloud over lake Coumshingaun.”

Ms Browne had earlier said: “We believe that the lady who is missing completed her run or walk successfully but is not a navigator. Heavy cloud descended on the mountain. We are working on the belief that she became disorientated.

“Her phone is still operational as it is ringing out but she could have let it fall and damaged it or she could have lost it unbeknownst to herself. We normally use a person’s mobile phone to attempt to contact them.

"She did not have a fitbit on her person as the GPS could have been used to help locate her too. We believe that she did not intend to go for as long as she did.”

Ms Browne explained that gardaí and search teams manned all entrances onto the Comeraghs in hope that the missing woman would see the emergency blue flashing lights in the distance.

Gardaí had asked hill walkers and farmers in the Coumsinghaun, Mahon Falls, Ballymacarabry and Rathgormack areas to be on alert for any sightings of the woman.

