Body found in search for missing Irish teenager Nora Quoirin

A body has been found in the search for missing Irish teenager Nora Quoirin, according to reports.

The reported discovery comes on the tenth day of the search after European and Malaysian police joined forces to find the 15-year-old who went missing from a Malaysian resort last Sunday morning.

The body is "likely" to be that of 15-year-old Nora, the Lucie Blackman Trust has said.

According to reports, police said they are unable to confirm if the body is male or female and will now carry out a forensic examination.

Members of Malaysian rescue team take part in a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing from a resort in Seremban, Malaysia, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reacting to the development, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Irish and French embassies in Malaysia are working together to provide every assistance to the Quoirin family.

“The Irish embassy is in touch with Malaysian authorities on today’s discovery of a body. At this harrowing time all of our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” he said.

Meabh Quoirin with her daughter Nora (Family handout/PA)

Yesterday, Nora's family offered a €10,800 reward for information leading to her rescue.

Nora Anne Quoirin, who has learning disabilities, was reported missing on August 4 after her family arrived at the Dusun resort in Seremban, about 70 km (44 miles) south of Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur.

Members of Malaysian rescue team look at a map during a search and rescue operation for 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing from a resort in Seremban, Malaysia, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Meabh Quoirin made an emotional appeal for help in finding her daughter.

"She has been vulnerable since the day she was born. She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking," the mother said in a recorded statement. "We are appealing to anyone, anyone who has any information to find Nora".

Devastated: Sebastien and Meabh Quoirin, parents of 15-year-old Nora, speak at a news conference in Seremban, Malaysia. Photo: Royal Malaysia Police/Handout via REUTERS

The 50,000 ringgit (€10,800) reward announced on Monday was donated by an anonymous Belfast-based business, according to a statement issued through the Lucie Blackman Trust, which is working with the family.

Some 300 Malaysian searchers aided by drones and sniffer dogs are scouring the forest area near the resort, playing recordings of Nora's mother calling out to her.

Two shaman, or medicine men, joined the search on Monday. Sitting cross-legged on the forest floor, they covered their eyes, cried out and prayed.

"She is here now, so we will stay here tonight to see if we can find her then we can know why she went missing," said shaman Mohd Khalid Mohamed.

A police line is seen at an entrance to the Dusun Resort, where 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin went missing in Seremban, Malaysia, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A group of hikers also volunteered to comb the forests.

"(We are) quite familiar with all the routes and trails, so we try to help as much as possible to find the girl," said hiker Sherley Yap.

A police forensic vehicle enters the Dusun Resort, where 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin went missing in Seremban, Malaysia, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

On the weekend, authorities worried about how long the teenager can survive and believed she could not have gone far from the resort.

In this image from a video, Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop, center, speaks to media in Pantai, Malaysia Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (AP Photo)

Online Editors