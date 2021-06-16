Body found in car submerged near Cork Pier confirmed as missing man Barry Coughlan

Barry Coughlan was last seen on the morning of May 1, 2004.

FORENSIC DNA tests have ended a 17 year mystery by confirming that a body found off a Cork pier last month is that of a young fisherman who vanished in May 2004.

Gardaí revealed DNA tests conducted on human remains found off Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven, Co Cork confirmed they are those of Barry Coughlan, a 23 year old fisherman who vanished without trace 17 years earlier Mr Coughlan vanished in May 2004 along with his newly purchased Toyota car.

On May 26 this year, officers discovered skeletal remains in a car that was found off Hugh Coveney Pier.

It is believed the car may have been moved towards the pier by strong tidal movements over the years.

The submerged car was discovered by divers on May 26 and gardaí were notified.

The scene was preserved as the Garda Water Unit conducted a search operation and were able to extract the car from the water the following day with the assistance of a special heavy lift crane.

A technical technical examination was conducted on the badly rusted car and it was confirmed as a red Toyota, 98-C-18625, the vehicle Mr Coughlan had recently purchased in 2004.

During the technical examination of the car, gardaí discovered skeletal remains.

The remains were later transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a full post examination was carried out.

That included detailed DNA sampling.

Gardaí will now prepare a file for the Cork Coroner's Office.

The remains will be released back to the family for a funeral service to be planned over the coming days.