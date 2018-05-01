Body discovered in search for missing mother-of-three Natalia (30)

A body has been found in the search for missing mother-of-three Natalia Karaczyn.

Search teams discovered the body in a wooded area near Holywell Road in Co Sligo.

It is understood a person has been helping gardaí with their enquiries. Detectives have been investigating the disappearance of Natalia, who has been missing from her home in Crozon Park, Sligo town, since early Sunday morning.

A frantic search continued this morning in a wooded area around 5km south-west of Sligo town. Garda divers were also expected to start a search at Lough Gill this morning. "Gardai investigating the disappearance of Natalia Karaczyn have located a body. Gardai discovered a body in an area of open ground near Carns, Sligo this morning," a garda press officer said.

"The body has not been formally identified. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the Garda Technical Bureau are at the scene. "Gardai wish to thank the public for their assistance."

A house in Sligo was also been sealed off in recent days and is being examined by forensic officers. One line in the investigation is that Natalia may have been killed as part of a "personal grudge situation".

Gardai at the scene at Hollywell Road alongside Lough Gill in Sligo where a body was recovered. Pic Steve Humphreys

Yesterday, Natalia's sister made a heartfelt appeal on Facebook for information in the case. Magdalena McMorrow said: "My sister Natalia went out last Saturday night and has not come back. She has three children and would never have done this before. She went to the cinema and Garavogue after. She is believed to have gone to a house party around Crozon/Caltragh afterwards.

"Please, if you have any information, seen her or maybe have CCTV outside your house in the area, get in touch with Sligo garda station or myself."

Earlier this morning, a man who was detained in connection with the disappearance of Natalia Karaczyn (30) was released without charge. A file has been sent to the DPP and gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

