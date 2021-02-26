Bodies of two brothers discovered on Cork farm, gardaí urgently seeking to trace van

GARDAÍ are set to launch a murder investigation after the bodies of two brothers in their 60s were discovered in a remote property in Cork.

The grim discovery came in the early hours of the morning at a property outside Mitchelstown on the Kildorrery Road.

One body was found in a yard and another body was found in a shed.

The area at Curraghgorm has been sealed off and Mitchelstown Gardaí are awaiting the arrival of members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Armed support units also attended the scene overnight.

Gardaí are also appealing for information on the whereabouts of a redToyota Corolla van with a registration number of 03-WW-1556.The public have been warned not to approach the vehicle if they spot it.

Detectives are trying to trace the whereabouts of a third individual – understood to be linked to the property - who was not present at the address.

One of the deceased was not a resident at the north Cork property.

It is understood the bodies were discovered after Gardaí were made aware of an incident at the property.

The area is a remote farm located just off the Mitchelstown to Mallow Road outside Kildorrery.

It is understood Gardaí received a phone call to say someone had just been killed at the property.

When they attended minutes later, two bodies were found by armed officers in different locations. Both deceased are brothers.

The property is the family farm. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Both bodies will remain at the scene pending a forensic examination.

The remains will then be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for full post mortem examinations.

Gardaí have sealed off the area and maintained a security cordon some distance from the property.

The Mitchelstown tragedy came just five months after a father and two sons died in a murder-double suicide in Kanturk.

That triple tragedy was linked to a dispute over a family inheritance.

