Bodies of six people thought to date back to 18th century found under Cork pub

The skeletal remains of six people – believed to date back to the 18th century or earlier – have been unearthed under a pub near the medieval quarter in Cork c ity.

Cork City archaeologist Ciara Brett confirmed the discovery of five more bodies over the past fortnight after crews clearing a site for a social housing project at the site of the former Nancy Spains pub on Barrack Street found the partial remains of a human skeleton on October 7.

Archaeologist John Cronin was present when the pub was being demolished to make way for construction of a 32 apartment complex owned by the council.

“During the final stages of the excavation there was a notable change in ground conditions, therefore a hand exploration was conducted,” Ms Brett said.

"The remains of six individuals have been uncovered. The remains are fragmentary and predate the current 19th century building on the site. Given that the site is still being archaeologically investigated it is not possible at this time to definitively date the remains but they are likely to be 18th century or earlier,” she said.

An archaeological excavation has been ongoing on the site and will be completed this week.

However, she said it will be at least another month before an analysis of the remains by an osteoarchaeologist who will examine the bones and conduct a radiocarbon dating of the remains will shed some light on how the people died and what sex they were, she said.

"It’s very early days and there’s not a lot of information,” she told Independent.ie.

However, archaeologists have ruled out any link to the War of Independence or the Civil War.

They have also ruled out “anything sinister at the pub.”

"We’re confident enough to say they’re earlier than the pub,” she said.

The remains will be removed by archaeologists and turned over to the National Museum of Ireland or re-interred at an appropriate location.

The pub, which was one of Cork’s best known music venues, was located in the former suburbs of Cork’s medieval city and all ground works in the area are being archaeologically monitored due to the likelihood of important historical and archaeological finds being unearthed, she added.