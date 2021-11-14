Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the bodies of a man and woman in their 80s in a house in Kerry this morning.

The man and the woman were both pronounced dead at the scene in the house in Kenmare.

Their bodies have been removed to University Hospital Kerry for post-mortem examinations.

Gardaí said the scene was preserved pending the outcome of the examinations, which will help determine the course of inquiries.

The State Pathologist and the local coroner have been notified, gardaí said.

More to follow...