Bodies of a man, woman and teenage girl found in Newry flat

POLICE in Northern Ireland are investigating after three bodies were found in Newry, Co Down.

It is understood that the deaths are being treated as suspicious.

The bodies of a man, a woman and teenage girl have been discovered at a flat in Newry, police have confirmed.

It is understood they died in a violent way and one line of inquiry is a double-murder suicide. It is also understood that all three were known to each other.

The bodies were discovered at a flat in Glin Ree Court at 11am on Thursday morning.

Police are investigating the cause of a death and post mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said it "would not be appropriate to elaborate further on the circumstances as our enquiries at an extremely early stage”.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said: “The community is in shock and a dark cloud hangs over Newry this afternoon.

“It’s my understanding three people have lost their lives.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased.

“Over the coming hours and days more will become known but for now this community is stunned and my thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives and with this community.”

