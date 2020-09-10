Bobby Storey funeral 'undermined Covid health message,' says SF's Michelle O'Neill as she admits regrets

‘Do as we say, not as we do’: Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald during the funeral of Bobby Storey at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast. Photo: PA

Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has conceded the Executive's public health messaging was undermined by her attendance at the funeral of veteran IRA man Bobby Storey.

In June thousands lined the streets as Mr Storey's funeral cortege made its way through west Belfast to the Republican plot at Milltown cemetery. It later emerged Mr Storey was then taken to Roselawn in the east of the city for cremation.

Despite clear breaches of the coronavirus regulations on view Sinn Fein insisted the funeral met with the guidelines. Michelle O'Neill apologised "for grieving families experiencing more hurt".

First Minister Arlene Foster urged her counterpart to step down while an investigation took place and said they could no longer deliver coronavirus press briefings together given the harm done.

Ms O'Neill told RTE she regretted what happened at the funeral and hoped there could be a restoration of the cohesion of the Executive leadership and for a return to the joint briefings. She said she was committed to rebuilding trust.

"It wasn't my intention this would happen, but it did, I accept this and I regret this is the case," she said.

"I accept that we have not been able to deliver clear messaging in the format that was the practice before this controversy."

Health Minister Robin Swann is to table imposing restrictions at Thursday's Executive briefing. There has been concern house parties are partly to blame for an increase in cases.

