Bobby Storey funeral: A number of Sinn Féin politicians invited for police interview

Bobby Storey spent more than 20 years of his life in prison. Photo: PA

A number of Sinn Féin politicians have been contacted by the PSNI over their attendance of the controversial Bobby Storey funeral while Northern Ireland was under strict Covid-19 restrictions.

The party confirmed a number of the party’s elected representatives “have received letters from the police this morning asking them to present for voluntary interview”.

"They will contact the police and co-operate with the investigation,” the spokesperson added.

It is understood around 12 members of the party received letter’s from the Northern Irish police force.

Police said they contacted a number of people, inviting them to attend voluntary interviews with officers at a local police station.

Those who have received the letters have 14 days to respond, a statement issued to Independent.ie states.

The statement was issued on behalf of DCC Mark Webster, Cumbria Constabulary in relation to the investigation into the funeral of Bobby Storey this morning.

He said that an "initial" number of letters have been issued to those who have been identified as being present at the funeral.

“Today an initial number of letters were issued to individuals who were identified as having been present on 30th June in potential breach of the Health Protection Regulations.

“The letters are inviting these individuals to participate in a voluntary interview with investigating officers at a local police station," he said.

Those individuals now have 14 days to respond.

“Upon receipt of a letter individuals will have fourteen days to respond should they wish to take part in an interview.

“As this matter remains a live investigation there will be no further commentary at this time”.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of west Belfast for the funeral in June and it was also attended by senior Sinn Féin representatives, including the Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and the Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

Their attendance sparked a row at Stormont, with other parties accusing Sinn Féin of breaching the coronavirus restrictions.

Both Ms O'Neill and Mr Murphy have denied breaching social distancing measures while at the funeral.

It is not yet known if they are among the individuals who have been contacted by police.

The news of the mourners being contacted by the PSNI broke while Sinn Féin TD Louise O'Reilly was on air on RTÉ Today with Claire Byrne.

"If there is a requirement of any elected rep from Sinn Fein to co-operate with an investigation, that will be done. The job of the PSNI is to conduct investigations and you know, where that happens, absolutely, there will be co-operation.

"Our position remains the same.

"We maintain that there wasn't a breach of guidelines but we will absolutely co-operate with a PSNI investigation," said Ms O'Reilly.

Online Editors