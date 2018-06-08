Bobby Messett's son gives emotional eulogy at funeral of innocent fitness fanatic shot at Bray Boxing Club

THE funeral of Bobby Messett, who was shot dead in the Bray Boxing Club gun attack last Tuesday, has heard how he packed more into his 50 years than many who live to be 100.

THE funeral of Bobby Messett, who was shot dead in the Bray Boxing Club gun attack last Tuesday, has heard how he packed more into his 50 years than many who live to be 100.

There were emotional scenes as the coffin of the grandfather of three was carried to St Mochonog’s Church is his home village of Kilmacanogue, in Co Wicklow today.

Club members from Bobby’s beloved Glencormac United soccer club and Bray Wheeler’s cycling club, formed guards of honour and help carry him through the heat of the perfect summer day to remember him before he was laid to rest. The leaflet at the funeral Mass for Bobby Messett “Everyone who knew my dad Bobby knew that he was one of a kind. He packed more into his 50 years than a man who could live to be 100,” his son Gary told mourners.

“He was a family man most importantly, and lived by everyone around him. Although we are all devastated that he was taken so cruelly and way too soon, it gives us some comfort to know that he is reunited with his ma and da,” he added. Bobby’s mother Delores died a little over three months ago.

Bobby Messett died on Tuesday morning Photo: Taylor Made Boxing Gym

The funeral of Bobby Messett at St Mochonog's Church, Kilmacanogue in Wicklow. “Sport played a huge role in his life, and it’s where he made his closest friends,” said Gary. “My Da never sat still for a minute. He loved to keep busy, and he did just that. He has left a huge void in our lives that will never be filled again. Rest in peace Da, until we meet again, we all love you,” he concluded.

Gifts brought to the altar encapsulated Bobby’s rich family and sporting life. His No 5 Glencormac United jersey, a picture of his pigeons, a Liverpool crest, golf balls, a photo of his three grandchildren, his boxing gloves, his cycling helmet, and finally, a bottle of rum to “send him on his way”. The funeral of Bobby Messett at St Mochonog's Church, Kilmacanogue in Wicklow Family flowers only were requested, with anyone wishing to make donations asked to give to the NMH Foundation.

Mr Messett is survived by his children Gary, Bobby and Demi, their mother Jackie, partner Natalie and her son Alex, sister Paula, brothers Jimmy and Glenn, grandchildren Lilly, Darcie, and Poppie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Among the mourners was former Ireland international Damien Duff.

Former Ireland International, Damien Duff at the funeral of Bobby Messett, Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin. It is believed Bobby was the first to be hit because he was close to the door where the gunman entered. The innocent Kilmacanogue man was in the gym with up to 20 others to attend a gym session.

Bobby Messett died on Tuesday morning Photo: Taylor Made Boxing Gym Boxing trainer Peter Taylor, the father of Olympic gold medalist Katie, and another man, Ian Britton, were injured in the attack, and were also prayed for by the celebrant F Dan Nguyen. After the funeral mass the coffin was carried the short distance to the adjoining cemetery for burial in the family plot as a soloist sang You’ll Never Walk Alone.

