Boating and fishing banned in Killarney National Park due to coronavirus crisis

BOATING, kayaking and fishing has been banned in Killarney National Park as part of the coronavirus restrictions.

A senior government official said the measure has been taken so that additional pressure isn't put on the emergency services.

Department of the Taoiseach Assistant Secretary Liz Canavan said that insofar as possible national parks and nature reserves remain open and accessible to people that live locally.

She said most people are complying with the "vital public health guidelines around social distancing" and staying within two kilometres of their homes.

Ms Canavan added: "In order to ensure that people continue to use these parks safely and in compliance with public health guidelines there are limits to what activities are allowed this time.

"We want to be clear that access to a park such as the lakes of Killarney be it for boating kayaking or fishing is currently restricted."

Ms Canavan said: "We know these are valuable past times but we need to consider the broader impact of these activities and ensure we do not place any additional pressures on the emergency service at this time of crisis."

