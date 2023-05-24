BMW’s most successful executive saloon, iconic 5-series, goes electric

THE car that BMW claim is the world's most successful executive saloon has just gone electric.

Yes, the eighth generation of the iconic BMW 5-series, unveiled today, has two battery electric (BEV) models in its initial line-up which arrives in October.

But there is life in the old internal combustion engine (ICE) yet, as they have held onto the 520i petrol; and there will be petrol plug-in hybrid versions early next year.

Prices start at €69,850 for the new petrol saloon, and range from €90,110 and €119,210 respectively for the two electric models.

Early next year there will be 530e and 550e xDrive plug-in hybrids with expected electric-drive ranges from 78kms (for the 530e) and 100kms for the 550e xDrive.

And we’ll see a new Touring (estate) next spring. It too will come with all-electric versions as well as plug-ins and internal combustion models.

Introducing the new BMW i5

For now, though, it is all about the debut of the electric versions. There is an i5 eDrive40 model with a range of 477kms to 582 kms (depending on spec, trim etc) and the i5 M60 xDrive (455kms to 516kms). The latter model can zip to 100kmh in an impressive 3.8 seconds.

There are three trim levels M Sport, M Sport Pro and the i5 M60 xDrive but, regardless of all that, this is unmistakably a 5-series. The redesigns and tweaks to the bonnet/grille at the front and light clusters and lines at the rear only accentuate its identity.

Because of its immense power and speed, the i50 M60 does flag its prowess. There is a front apron with central black surfaces and large air intakes, the famous kidney grille has contour line lighting, horizontal slats and M logo, side skirts and exterior mirror caps finished in high-gloss black, special 20ins M light alloys and so on.

Inside there are big visual and tactile changes, due to the impact and spacing of such digital elements as the Interaction Bar (more anon) and the Curved Display information cluster.

Believe it or not it has in-car gaming capability with AirConsole – a first in a BMW – thanks to the application of AI (artificial intelligence). The driver and passengers can play casual games while the vehicle is stationary. A way to pass the time while charging possibly?

And for those of you who like your entertainment on the move there is the Harman Kardon Surround Sound system as standard. It has 12 speakers and a 205-watt amplifier. Or you can go for the optional Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound system with 18 speakers and amplifier output boosted to 655 watts.

How we drive BEVs - or any car for that matter - greatly influences power consumption so the 5-series has its own EfficiencyCoach app which comes up with suggestions for more efficient driving.

BMW calculates that driving more economically can save up to 25pc of fuel or electrical energy.

Maximising range too is helped by the i5 models having energy-efficient heat pump technology as standard.

And there is a saving in a concession that waives the monthly fees for the IONITY Plus package of charging for 12 months.

The Combined Charging Unit (CCU) allows AC charging up to 11kW as standard and optionally up to 22kW (standard on the i5 M60 xDrive). With DC you can charge up to 205kW. This means you can charge from 10pc to 80pc in around 30 minutes. Range can be increased by up to 156kms in 10 minutes at a DC fast-charging station (with a start of charge level of 10pc).

Physically you get a bit more car for your buck: it is 97mm longer (to 5,06mm), 32mm wider (to 1,900mm) and 36mm taller (to 1,515mm). The wheelbase has been increased by 20mm to 2,995mm, mostly to create more back-seat room.

And covering the seats, dashboard and door panel is leather-free Veganza upholstery as standard from launch – a first for the Irish market.

Another first is the large panoramic roof whose presence doesn’t seem to have hurt the car’s wind-resistance (drag co-efficient) figures too much. Known as Cd values, the new Beemer clocks in at 0.23 which is well below the segment average. That helps reduce energy consumption too. There’s a whole array of devices to cut the wind factor. There’s an AirCurtain in the front apron, aerodynamic wheels and smooth underbody while the air flap control can increase the electric range by up to 25kms.

At the heart of the interior is the digital Curved Display. It comprises a 12.3ins Information Display behind the steering wheel and a Control Display with 14.9ins screen, more centrally, which merge into a single high-res display ensemble.

The latest-gen Operating System 8.5 allowed them to introduce the likes of video-on-demand via YouTube for the driver and front passenger when stationary. Stress: when stationary.

Sensibly, they have reduced the number of buttons in the cockpit but key operators are maintained.

The Interaction Bar’s backlit element extends below the trim strip right across the width of the instrument panel and far into the door panels. It includes touch-sensitive controls for ventilation and air con. As part of the standard Ambient Light system, it can be customised to suit your taste.

There are two USB-C ports standard in the front and two further USB-C ports in the back. Optional is another USB-C port in the backrests of the front seats.

The i5 eDrive40 is rear-wheel drive with the electric motor directly in the back axle. It generates 340hp. Combined power consumption is between 19.5kWh and 15.9kWh every 100kms.

The BMW i5 M60 xDrive combines a 601hp electric drive with M performance. Two motors, one on the front (261hp) and rear axle (340hp) make it an all-wheel drive saloon. The battery pack is fitted in the underbody of the car to save space. It has usable energy content of 81.2 kWh.

And then there is the petrol engine – is this the last generation of 5-series that will have a combustion engine? It’s a 4cyl with 48-volt mild hybrid technology that produces a spontaneous response to every accelerator movement when starting or speeding up. The 520i produces 190hp with the support of the 48-volt technology.

There’s a new 8spd Sport transmission with Sport Boost function as standard and there is a rear-axle self-levelling air suspension while a whole array of parking aids await your delectation.

The cloud-based navigation system, BMW Maps, is part of the standard Live Cockpit Plus set-up while basic standard equipment includes smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new 5-series is made at the BMW Group plant at Dingolfing in Germany. That’s where back in 1973, the first-generation of the saloon was made.

Now 50 years later it is sets out to shape a new future for the car BMW call the world’s most successful saloon. What a challenge it will be to extend that phrase to ‘the world’s most successful electric saloon’.