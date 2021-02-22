Blue heart placed on Belfast hill in memory of Noah Donohoe

A large blue heart has been placed at the top of Cave Hill in memory of Noah Donohoe, the Belfast teenager who went missing last summer.

Noah (14), a pupil at St Malachy's College, disappeared from his south Belfast home on June 21 last year.

Following an extensive search operation, the teenager's body was found in the storm drain in the north of the city, close to the M2 motorway, six days later.

A post-mortem found that he died as a result of drowning and a coroner's hearing was later told there was no evidence that he was attacked or that anyone else was involved.

The new display at Cave Hill is in support of a campaign by Noah's mother, Fiona Donohoe, to raise awareness of his disappearance and death.

On Sunday, Fiona and other family members and supporters climbed the mountain overlooking Belfast to lay the blue heart at the top.

Posting on social media, Fiona wrote: "As we got to very top of Cavehill with Noah's beautiful heart leading the way, 'It's a Wonderful World' came on Q Radio.

"Noah always gives us signs he is so close."

Fiona has set up dedicated Twitter and Facebook pages to help people share information about what may have happened to her son and remember him.

On Sunday, the 'My Noah' Twitter page marked the 35th week since the boy's disappearance.

Fiona has also set up the Noah Donohoe Foundation in his memory, which will support the causes and issues that the teenager cared about.

Earlier this month, the Noah's Army jersey was launched online with proceeds going directly to the Foundation and a percentage being donated to the Community Rescue Service.

The Noah Donohoe Foundation has received over £15,000 in donations so far.

In February police launched an investigation into how access was gained to the storm drain where Noah was found.

The investigation will take place in addition to the coroner's investigation into the schoolboy's death.

The PSNI said last year they believed Noah entered the north Belfast drain.

He had cycled to the area from his home in south Belfast and, shortly before he went missing, was seen with no clothes on.

Prior to that, he was seen falling off his bike in Shore Road.

Noah's disappearance led to a wide-scale search operation across Belfast, involving police, community rescue teams and the local community.

Police have said there was no reason to suspect foul play in his death, but Noah's family have continued to call for answers.

