Bloom in the Park: Garden designer Robert Moore brings important message on health to festival

Wicklow man’s design was inspired by his late mother’s cancer journey

Robert Moore from Wicklow in his Marie Keating Foundation Catching Cancer Early Garden at Bloom in the Phoenix Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys

As garden-lovers flock to view the colourful creations at this year’s Bord Bia Bloom, one garden designer hopes to spread an important message about staying on top of our health and recognising symptoms that may need investigation by a doctor.

Robert Moore lost his mother to cancer in 2019 and aims to honour her memory and raise awareness for the Marie Keating Foundation’s cancer campaigns with his exhibition, which he calls ‘Catching Cancer Early’.

Consisting of a charred timber boardwalk which represents the cancer journey, the intricate design ‘floats’ through dense foliage and brings to mind the often arduous experience the disease can cause.

The walkways lead to reflective water bowls, all of which highlight the need for personal reflection, regular check-ups, and the role we can play in delivering better health outcomes when we can catch cancer early.

Gardener Robert Moore introduces The Marie Keating Foundation's 'Catching Cancer Early Garden' at Bloom in the Park

But while there are dark elements to his creation, the planting also reflects beauty, hope and positivity of both the garden and of life.

A number of large trees provide support, shelter and a sense of calm. They reflect the place of the Marie Keating Foundation in the cancer journey, making the disease a little less frightening by offering support.

“Cancer touches us all in some way,” says the Wicklow-based garden designer. “I lost my mother to lung cancer in 2019, so my design incorporates aspects which are identifiable to someone who has ever had a cancer diagnosis or a loved-one who has experienced the journey.

“The charred timber represents the penetration of cancer along with many other different elements running through the garden… the presence of water represents the optimism that also runs through a cancer journey.

“I was driven by the contrasting materials and because of that, it’s incredibly striking as the design changes and moves up and down on elements – the dark areas represent the difficult issues associated with cancer, while the lighter and more colourful parts represent the hope and optimism which come with treatment and will hopefully encourage people to be aware of the importance of early detection.”

“I have tried to get across the message through my various pieces that everyone is on their own personal journey but should be proactive, as early detection is crucial,” he says.

“There are a lot of invaluable supports available to people and these can help lighten the load along the way or deliver more positive outcomes,” he says. “I’m excited to see how people respond to the garden this year, and look forward to welcoming everyone.”

Bord Bia Bloom runs from June 1-5 in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. For more information visit bordbiabloom.com