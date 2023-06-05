Bloom 2023: How losing her job set one woman on the road to sweet success with cacao business

Lisa Kleiner co-founded Nibbed two years ago – and it’s going so well that expansion plans are in the works

Cousins Emma and Eva help their dog Donie cool down in the River Blackwater, Mallow, Co Cork. Photo: Mark Condren

One trader at Dublin’s Bloom festival has thanked her lucky stars that redundancy led her down a path to becoming an organic cacao entrepreneur, while a self-trained chef has transformed his Mexican dream into reality.

Much more than a gardening festival, Bord Bia Bloom at the Phoenix Park is also home to thousands of tradespeople.

One businesswoman, Lisa Kleiner, felt especially “blessed” to be at the festival.

“We set up Nibbed on April 1, 2021, after I lost my job. Honestly, it was the best thing that happened to me,” Ms Kleiner told the Irish Independent.

“If I hadn’t had that push, I’d never have done this. I am absolutely loving it – it’s my passion. We are now expanding.”

Ms Kleiner co-founded Nibbed with niece and business partner Anna O’Sullivan, from Kilcoole, Co Wicklow.

An organic fairtrade cacao company, it specialises in delicacies including cacao husk tea, cacao nibbles, organic pure cacao blocks and cacao husk soaps.

Nibbed boasted one of the most popular stalls yesterday at the festival’s food village. It attracted those looking for “organic, sustainable and healthy options”, Ms Kleiner said.

People of all ages stopped by at the stall to learn about cacao and its origins.

Cacao beans have been celebrated in ceremonies for thousands of years, stretching as far back as the Mayan and Aztec cultures. They have been highly regarded for so long because of their perceived spiritual and medicinal benefits.

Ms Kleiner was working at the stall with daughter, Joanna, and nephew, Louie Maguire, both aged 20.

The former chef fell in love with chocolate-making during the pandemic. She is hopeful that with Nibbed, she has cracked the recipe for success.

“It’s great to be here at Bloom,” she said, smiling. “It’s like a dream, that things have gone the way they have.”

Meanwhile, another in-demand option for foodies at Bloom is Los Chicanos Taqueria, serving up delicious Mexican street food, including possibly the best tacos outside Mexico.

Owner Scott Holder (35) said: “I’m a self-trained chef and I wanted to bring real, authentic Mexican food to Ireland. So I travelled to Mexico city and worked in a kitchen there in 2018.

“I realised I was the only non-Spanish speaking chef in the kitchen, which was interesting to say the least.”

Fast-forward to 2022 and that baptism of fire led to his company winning the best dish at the Taste of Dublin, where the food truck will return later this month.

“The dream is a restaurant but it’s expensive,” said Mr Holder, from Lucan in Dublin.

“For now, we’re doing the festivals and Bloom has been a fantastic experience.”

Bloom, which covers 70 acres of the Phoenix Park, will end its five-day run today.

By the time the gates close, over 100,000 visitors are expected to have attended.

Organisers are encouraging those who can to walk or cycle to the festival. However, those travelling from further afield are encouraged to use the free shuttle buses from near Heuston Station.

There are also two car parks, which cost €5 for the day.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the two entrances. Admission is €25 per person, with two children under 16 allowed to enter for free with a paying adult.